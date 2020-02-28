RESIDENTS were evacuated from an East Yorkshire village in the early hours of today as floodwaters continued to rise.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said a number of properties in Back Lane, East Cowick, were evacuated and council staff continued to distribute sandbags to properties.

"While the water levels in Snaith are receding slightly, the levels in East Cowick continue to rise," said a spokesperson.

"Heavy rain is forecast for the area from late morning which could lead to further flooding and the council’s main priority will continue to be providing sandbags and helping with the evacuation of those properties who remain at risk of flooding.

"Residents who have not already done so, should be prepared to leave their properties and rest centres are open at Priory Church in Snaith and also at Snaith Sports Centre."

They said roads in the area which have been closed include Gyme Corner (A614), Pontefract Road, Market Street, Lidgate and Back Lane.

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy said: “The council and its partners are constantly monitoring the conditions on the ground in Snaith and East Cowick and responding accordingly to support our residents.

“Properties continue to be at risk in Snaith and East Cowick, with a number of properties in East Cowick evacuated in the early hours of the morning.

“Overnight, four tonnes of sandbags were delivered to the areas at risk and more will be arriving shortly from the council’s Hedon and Goole depots.

“The council is closely monitoring the weather as Storm Jorge is expected to bring heavy rain throughout the day which could result in further flooding.

“People who are at risk of flooding and have not evacuated their properties are urged to do so.

“We’d like to reassure residents that our staff will remain in the area around the clock across the weekend and for as long as they are needed during this emergency situation.”