CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after a burglary at a York cafe.
It happened at Busk on Fishergate at 3.25am on February 12 and "involved someone breaking a window to gain entry to the cafe, before searching it – seemingly looking for cash or valuables," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bambridge or email 000714@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200024768.
