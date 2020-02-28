CHANGES to the way repeat prescriptions are ordered in the York area have been criticised in a new report by a health watchdog.
Healthwatch York said that last September, NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) brought in changes to how patients who needed medication on a regular basis ordered repeat prescriptions.
Patients now needed to order their repeat prescription directly from their general practice, rather than pharmacies being able to order them on their behalf.
Healthwatch said it had looked at the impact and the public had expressed concerns including: not getting information about the change before it happened, and significant challenges for carers and challenges in accessing and communicating with GP practices online and by telephone.
The report said Healthwatch York had now made a number of recommendations, including further work being done to address challenges being experienced by carers and older people.
It also called for increased public engagement before any future changes to services are made, so as to understand any difficulties particular groups might face and put plans in place to reduce the impact.