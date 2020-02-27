CORONAVIRUS concerns have been raised in a York suburb after a paramedic in a hazmat suit was seen visiting a house this afternoon.
This picture of the ambulance and medic at a property in the Clifton Moor area was taken by a passerby and passed to The Press.
Public Health England said it would not be providing rolling updates on suspected cases as it protected patient confidentiality.
However, it said the Department of Health and Social Care published the latest coronavirus updates everyday and, as of yesterday, out of a total of 7,690 people who had been tested in the UK, 7,675 had been confirmed negative and 15 positive.
“The NHS is extremely well prepared and used to managing infections, and preparations have been in place in the event of UK cases of novel coronavirus," added a spokesperson.
