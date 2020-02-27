HOW often do you get to see work by artists as renowned - and different - as L.S. Lowry, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst, Henry Moore and Marc Chagall rubbing shoulders in the same exhibition?

More to the point, how often do you get to see them in an exhibition in York?

Well, you won't have to wait much longer.

Beningbrough Hall, the National Trust stately home just outside the city, re-opens after a winter of conservation work on Tuesday.

And its opening exhibition features a selection of classic artworks from the Arts Council collection - including all of the above.

The exhibition is entitled 'In the moment: the art of wellbeing'. And it aims to explore how art can help with relaxation and provide a break from life's daily worries.

Just being able to see art of this quality up close will surely be a pretty good start.

The on-loan artworks - 14 of them in all - will be on show in five locations at the great country house: in the Great Hall, the Saloon, the North East Gallery, the East Gallery and the North gallery.

They include an untitled screenprint by Damien Hirst, LS Lowry's 1965 oil entitled 'Seascape', Chagall's 1949 lithograph Clare de Lune, Henry Moore's 1948 watercolour Women Winding Wool, and Tracey Emin's 2012 lithograph Birds.

It is actually some of the other works on show that are the hall's programming and exhibitions manager Clare Alton-Fletcher's favourites, however.

“Our aim in curating the exhibition is to give people time to pause, reflect and absorb art and consider its wellbeing benefits," she said.

"The impressive Great Hall and Saloon Galleries will become home to fourteen engaging and different works. From the translucent and colour-shifting Doryphoros sculpture by Matthew Darbyshire standing tall in the Great Hall, to the optical illusion of colour from Bridget Riley in the Saloon and the engaging and immersive detail of Doing, Thinking, Speaking by Lisa Milroy, the artworks are curated to encourage visitors to explore the ‘five ways to wellbeing’ - to connect, be active, give, keep learning and take notice.

“One of my favourite pieces in the exhibition is Doryphoros, the layered polycarbonate sculpture in blues, greens and turquoises which is a modern take on a classical sculpture of the spear bearer. It changes and becomes more translucent or more colourful with the changing light of the day or the angle you’re viewing from."

All floors in the 300-year-old hall have been refreshed over the winter, with a new layout on the ground floor sharing the stories of the country house and the families who have lived there.

The top floor serves as the base for a brand new participatory programme for 2020 aimed at adults.

Create and connect offers over 90 opportunities to have a go with activities ranging from felting to creative writing, drop in art sessions, a book club and a selection of pre-bookable specialist workshops led by artists.

The new season at Beningbrough also provides further opportunities for visitors to explore the wider parkland and formal gardens. Families can let off steam in the wilderness play area or on open lawns and the walled garden restaurant and brew house can help keep visitors fuelled throughout their day.

Stephen Lewis

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens opens for the main season from Tuesday March 3 until Sunday November 1. It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays (plus Mondays from June to August) and bank holidays.

More information from nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough