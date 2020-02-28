A FORMER adult mental health facility is to reopen as a 'state-of-the-art' new centre for children.

The Charles Court site in Strensall, near York, is to be given a new lease of life by The Retreat - and will now operate as a home for children’s mental health services.

The site, off Northfields, has stood empty since the end of 2017 when The Retreat relocated its inpatient mental health service to its Heslington Road building in York.

Now, following a major organisational review and the launch of an ambitious new clinical strategy, Charles Court is to be fully modernised, subject to planning approval.

The move will create a new home for The Retreat’s Children and Young People’s Autism Assessment and Diagnostic Service.

A spokesman said that all children currently being treated at the Heslington Road outpatient facility will be moved to the new site in Strensall, with a view to developing a wider range of mental health services for children and young people in the near future.

He added that there are no new jobs involved in the redevelopment at this point, and staff will be transferred from the Heslington Road site.

However, he said the move gives the company scope to expand services, which could mean extra jobs at some stage in the future.

The company was not able to confirm the investment cost of the site transformation, but said the contractors are expected to begin working on-site in the coming months with the refurbishment being completed in the summer of this year.

Dr Kim Bevan, The Retreat's chief officer - clinical services, welcomed the new development.

He said: “As an organisation, we’ve undergone significant change in recent years in response to the changing mental health landscape.

“We know that one in 10 children aged five-16 have diagnoses such as conduct disorder, anxiety disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or depression, so it’s important that we can contribute to addressing these important needs.

“The Charles Court site in Strensall provides us with an opportunity to create a purpose-built neurodevelopmental and mental health facility for families, children and young people.

“Crucially, it will also give us the flexibility to look at the future provision of additional psychological therapy services that we know children and families in our community need.”

The Retreat’s makeover plans involve a refresh of the buildings and grounds.

Inside the building, a major refurbishment programme will create a new reception and a range of specialist areas such as training rooms, therapy areas and high-tech sensory spaces. Existing children and young people’s autism services, currently based in Heslington, would be transferred to the revamped site afterwards.