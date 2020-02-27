THE family of a young man who was knocked unconscious after falling down stairs at York station want to trace people who came to his aid.

As The Press reported yesterday, Yorkshire Ambulance Service received reports about the incident at around 6.10pm on Tuesday and took a patient to hospital.

Ethan Stott is from Harrogate and was in York to catch a train at rush hour when he fell down the footbridge stairs and was knocked unconscious.

He was looked after by fellow commuters and then paramedics arrived to take him to hospital.

His mother, Amanda, is keen to thank everyone who came to his aid.

She posted this message on Facebook:

"Hello, is anyone a member of a Facebook group that’s York based that could post something for me?

"Ethan had a nasty fall down the steps of York Train Station last night.

"He was knocked unconscious and lost a lot of blood from a severe head trauma.

"Some people stopped to help him, called 999 and waited with Ethan til the paramedics arrived.

"I’m eternally grateful for what they did; Ethan was alone and seriously hurt and they’ve massively helped his chances of a full recovery by acting so quickly and taking care of him.

"I’m trying to trace anyone who was there to help, as I’d love to thank them personally.

"LNER are helping but so far I’ve only got one name and this may not be right.

"A chap called Jake mid to late twenties.

"If you know anyone who commutes through York that might have seen something that would be great too."

Please contact newsdesk@thepress.co.uk if you stopped to help Ethan or know who did.