POLICE cordoned off a garden in a North Yorkshire village after a suspected tank shell was found.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the shell, thought to date back to the Second World War, had been discovered in a garden in Weeton Lane, Weeton, near Harewood, earlier this afternoon.

It said the police cordon was in place for everyone's safety, and Army EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) colleagues had arrived to inspect it.

"Army EOD are now on site and doing what they do best," it added. "We've got officers and PCSOs in the village keeping everyone there updated."

It tweeted later that EOD had removed the shell and the cordon had been lifted.