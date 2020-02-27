YORK Theatre Royal have paid tribute to their former stage door keeper, Brian Morrison, who has died aged 77.

Brian was born in York in 1942. He continued to live in the city up until his early 20’s.

He then began to work on the Holland America Line cruise ships, with whom he travelled all over the world.

In his early 30’s, Brian moved to London where he held down an office job before moving to the Midlands to become the manager of a kennel.

In his late 50’s, Brian moved back to York to work with the Cat Protection League.

Brian started work at the Theatre in 2002. His brother Geoffrey, explained that Brian always had a love for theatre.

He said: “He loved all different kinds of musicals. He was very passionate about theatre.”

Brian was well-known in the theatre circles in York.

Even after he had to retire from his role at York Theatre Royal after a knee operation at the age of 75 , he would often visit to have a coffee with the staff.

A team member from the Theatre described Brian as the “face of the Theatre Royal.”

Vicky Biles, director of communications and development at the Theatre, said: “Brian was a wonderful, kind hearted, warm and generous man.

“He always had time for everyone and had plenty of great stories to tell about the theatre.

“He was such a dear friend to many and will be much missed by everyone.”

Brian never married and never had any children as Geoffrey said he was “busy enjoying himself.”

Brian’s funeral took place yesterday morning at York Crematorium. The Theatre Royal also donated a board with messages on from those who knew him.