A NEW storm called Jorge is set to bring more heavy rain to the Dales tomorrow - which will cause flooding from the River Ouse in York to worsen again over the weekend.
A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office for the river's catchment from noon tomorrow until 9am on Saturday.
The Environment Agency says the Ouse, which had fallen to 3.68 metres above normal summer levels at York Viking Recorder by 2pm today, is expected to rise again as a result.
The storm was named Jorge by the Spanish meteorological service, with the Met Office and other services falling into line in calling it that.
The Met Office says 60-80mms of rain is possible over the highest ground on Friday and Saturday, spelling further trouble for rivers downstream.
Another yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for York as well as North Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, which may cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and problems on exposed routes and bridges for high sided vehicles.
