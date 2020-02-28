A PRIVATE donor and supporters came to the rescue of a children’s charity following an eleventh-hour appeal for £6,000 to secure a mini-bus.

The Island had received a £25,000 donation from The Clothmaker’s Foundation and had found the ideal vehicle to transport children to sessions.

However, the Priory Street charity then had just 10 days to raise the additional £6,000 required to secure the brand-new 17-seater minibus which includes a wheelchair space.

One of few early intervention services in the city, The Island’s mentoring programmes are a lifeline to many York children experiencing difficulties with their mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

“Finding a vehicle to this spec whilst at the same time being fully accessible was crucial for our work,” said a charity spokeswoman. “We needed a minibus which would be fully accessible for existing and future mentees and this vehicle ticked all the boxes for our long-term needs to help more children in need.”

Supporters and a donor contributed the additional amount needed, and the minibus will arrive in April.

Nigel Poulton, charity CEO, said: “We are grateful to our supporters who had initially donated towards our appeal.

“However, on the seventh day, in the afternoon, I received a telephone call from a person who had seen our fundraising campaign and wanted to donate the rest of the amount to our cause. I couldn’t believe the generosity of the donor and am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed towards the campaign.”

The rise of in-work poverty is resulting in more vulnerable young people being referred to The Island’s mentoring services.

Nigel added: “It is estimated there are 10,000 children living in York who are experiencing poverty despite their parents and carers being in work.

“This doesn’t just impact them in terms of food but it also restricts day to day activities, including being able to access and use public transport.”

He added that York had many children who used the charity’s mentoring services but who were currently unable to get to the sessions due to living in transport poverty.