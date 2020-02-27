A HOMELESS charity is challenging bosses from companies across York to take part in its next sleepout event held in the city.

CEO Sleepout, formed in 2013 to help battle homelessness, will be hosting a sleepout event at Bootham Crescent on April 16.

The charity has partnered with the York City FC Foundation, to bring together senior level executives and corporation owners from the local business community to spend the night under the stars.

This will allow them to experience a little of what those without homes go through every single night.

CEO Sleepout’s chief executive, Bianca Robinson, said: “We want to challenge the York business community to show their generosity and get involved.

“We’re inviting CEOs, senior level staff and their teams from across York to take part in what is sure to be a memorable and rewarding night.”

Bob Andrews chief executive of Benenden Health who raised almost £3,000 in last year’s sleepout, said: “I decided to take part because I believe homelessness is an issue which is fixable.”

Since set up, CEO Sleepout has raised over £2.7 million for charity.

They have organised sleep outs at stadiums including Wembley, St James’ Park and Old Trafford cricket ground.

If you’re interested in signing up for the sleep out in York, visit: bit.ly/3adfERk