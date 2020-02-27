A POPULAR bridge will be partially closed from this weekend for five weeks as refurbishment work is set to start.

Work on Castle Mills Bridge, which will be carried out on Tower Street, from Fishergate to Skeldergate Bridge is scheduled to begin on Sunday for five weeks, weather and river levels permitting.

While the work is carried out the dual carriageway, traffic lanes in both directions will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The traffic lane reductions will be in place 24hrs a day for and seven days a week.

And River Foss path and access steps at the Castle Mills Bridge will be closed while work is undertaken.

The available road width will be reduced at and approaching the Castle Mills Bridge in both directions for approximately 100m. Motorists are requested to be considerate to any cyclists in this section and to not attempt overtaking of cyclists, through the single lane working.

City of York council stressed that the works - which will include general painting and repairs to the bridge parapet railings, the removal of old paintwork, steelwork repairs and repainting - aren’t linked to the recent flooding events and have been scheduled to take place for many months.

Meanwhile, works on the Blue Bridge in Fishergate will start once river levels have fallen, and will take place between the Blue Bridge Lane and New Walk.

This will include a temporary bridge being installed next to the Blue Bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, to maintain the route whilst the works are carried out safely.

The Blue Bridge will be temporarily removed to allow refurbishment including repainting and general repairs.

There will be two brief closure periods to allow the bridge sections to be lifted out and returned into position. York council said the times will be notified at the Blue Bridge site when confirmed. These periods will be near the start and end of the works.

The pedestrian routes across the bridge will be redirected past the works using the closed traffic lanes.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport at City of York Council, said: “We urge residents to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys on these routes and consider alternatives and use public transport where possible. Delays are expected, so please avoid the area at peak times.

“The works aren’t linked to the recent flooding events and have been scheduled to take place for many months. It will be the first time the parapets/ railings have been refurbished for around 20 years, which is the lifetime of the paint used on the bridges before restoration is needed.”

Residents are urged to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys on these routes and to consider alternatives and to use public transport where possible. For traffic and travel information, visit www.itravelyork.info/ for more information.