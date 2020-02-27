BOOKINGS for the York Civic Trust’s events programme for this year have now opened to the public.

The programme, which runs from mid-March until early August, includes a range of events.

The programme starts with a lecture in the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall on March 10. The lecture will based around George Pace, a former prolific church architect.

Following this will be the lunch event at York Mansion House. This will be hosted for members of the Civic Trust.

In April, the ‘Forever Changing’ event at York Racecourse will allow members to see the new areas and those only accessible to jockeys and trainers.

In May, Peter Goodchild will lead a walk around York Minste Precinct, showing how the building has changed over the years.

A public speaking competition for primary schools will take place in late June, which aims to raise awareness of York’s heritage to young people.

The programme will close with a visit to Wentworth Woodhouse on August 5.

The full programme of events can be found at: bit.ly/2TxzEaD