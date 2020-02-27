JOIN a monster hunt and then create your own magical creatures this weekend at a special event for families at York Art Gallery.
Monsters in the Making will allow visitors to head into the Artists Garden to hunt out the hidden monster and then visit The Studio to have a go at making their own little clay monster.
You will then be invited to delve deep into your imagination and conjure up a fantastical story about your creation.
The family friendly drop in workshops are included in the admission price, with no need to book. Monsters in the Making is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the gallery from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.
The event will be repeated on March 14 and 15. It is is part of a new programme of family friendly events at York Castle Museum, The Yorkshire Museum and York Art Gallery.
For further information, visit: www.yorkartgallery.org.uk