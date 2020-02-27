A YOUTH homeless charity has won the support of a local housebuilder which has chosen to dedicate a year of fundraising to the cause.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands, will be supporting Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) during 2020.

SASH provides support to 16 to 25-year-olds facing homelessness in York, North and East Yorkshire through its emergency Nightstop scheme. The charity also offers a longer-term supported lodgings scheme for those who are unable to live independently. Both schemes rely on volunteer hosts to offer a spare room in their own home.

Last year, SASH helped more than 320 young people avoid homelessness and arranged more than 1,000 safe nights for emergency stays.

Barratt Developments already has fundraising activities arranged including the annual Red Ball event - which raised £70,000 in 2019 for its charity of the year, UK Sepsis Trust.

Emma Bracegirdle, at SASH, said: “We are always thankful for the generous support and fundraising from local businesses and individuals; it's because of this we can make a difference to so many young people’s lives.”

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The volunteers at SASH impact young people’s lives in such a positive way and we are very proud to support them this year. We are looking forward to all of the fundraising activities planned, including our annual Red Ball event. We hope these funds will go a long way in supporting the amazing work that they do across our region."