AFFORDABLE counselling sessions are being offered by a York based practice to help people struggling with their mental health.

Serendipity Counselling, based in St Saviourgate, York, will be offering clients up to six sessions at the reduced rate of £20 each – less than half the normal price.

The sessions will be taken by counselling students, but care will be taken to match clients with students who can meet their needs, says boss Sinead Tingley, director and lead counsellor at Serendpity.

Sinead came up with the idea because she wanted to support the mental health needs of the community and also provide placement opportunities to PGDip Counselling students from York St John University as well as PhD Counselling Psychology students from Tees University.

She said the students could work with common mental health issues such as anxiety and depression and could see clients from 16 years of age upwards. Sinead said: “One in four of us at any given time experiences mental health issues. Waiting times for support and counselling can be anything from a few weeks to a few months. Some counselling waiting lists are closed.

"We want to increase the amount of affordable counselling availability while supporting counsellors in training to achieve their qualifications through placement hours."

She said sometimes it was easier to talk to a stranger than to relatives or friends, and added: "Some people say that talking therapies don't make their problems go away, but they find it easier to cope with them and feel happier. Counselling is a safe and confidential space for you to talk through the issues you are experiencing."

Find out more at serendipityyork.co.uk.