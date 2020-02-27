POLICE are appealing for help after suspected thieves attempted to steal diesel from a building site in York.

North Yorkshire Police said a large of amount of suspected stolen diesel has been recovered, after suspects targeted a building site on Tadcaster Road in Dringhouses, York, last night - but thanks to an immediate police response, they ran off apparently empty-handed.

The force said it was called at 11.20pm last night (Wednesday), by a witness reporting suspicious activity, and officers were at the scene within four minutes.

A Vauxhall Corsa was found abandoned nearby, containing several large drums of suspected stolen diesel fuel. The car has been seized by police for forensic examination, ad the fuel will be returned to its rightful owner, police have said.

In a statement, the force added: "A number of men were seen running across Tadcaster Road around the time of the incident, and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

"By their nature, building sites and compounds - particularly those in rural areas, or areas away from the residential property - are vulnerable and attractive targets for criminals.

"That means it’s really important to take extra security measures. Wherever possible, keep vehicles, plant and power tools in a secure and well-lit area, preferably a garage or outbuilding. Consider CCTV, fuel cap alarms, cages and other security measures.

"Even simple techniques like ‘defensive parking’ – parking vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access – can have a strong deterrent effect.

"Also, get your property security-marked. Permanent marking, like a ‘dot peen’ security mark, will deter thieves, as it makes the equipment far harder to sell on. It will also be much easier for us to return it to its rightful owner if it is lost or stolen, and could provide vital evidence to secure a prosecution.

"The tools, fuel and vehicles on building sites can be worth many thousands of pounds, which is why it’s so important to keep them secure. We want the message to go out to would-be thieves that targeting building sites in York and North Yorkshire is simply not worth the risk."

Anyone who witnessed the attempted theft, or has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.