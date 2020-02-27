A NORTH Yorkshire arts centre is celebrating its 20th anniversary by opening its doors to the public.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) are throwing open their doors to the public for a 20th anniversary open morning, which will feature the launch of a special memories tree.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “What an incredible 20 years we have had.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of so many we have transformed the venue into East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone into the venue for our 20th anniversary open morning.”

Everyone is invited to enjoy a tour of the venue, to go behind the scenes, find out how a film is screened or where performers get ready before a show.

There will be the chance to browse the PAC archives, dating back to before the venue opened, watch a film about the venue and enjoy refreshments and celebration cake.

PAC will also be launching their special memories tree that will be adorned with memories, stories and photos from the venue’s history.

The open morning will be held on March 14 from 9.30am - 1pm.