THE public will get to have their say on controversial plans to cut down a community wood of about 700 trees in a York village.

City of York Council wants to build a new lane at the A1237 Strensall Road ring road roundabout as part of £38 million of improvements and this could go through Diamond Jubilee Wood in Earswick.

The wood was planted by children and families in 2012 to celebrate the Queen’s 60-year reign, and members of the parish council, which owns the land, have said previously the city authority could take out a compulsory purchase order, forcing them to give up the land.

Lib Dem ward councillor, Tony Fisher, said: “Nothing has been decided on this as yet, and I’m not sure when the council will make their final decision, but the two ward councillors had a meeting with the parish council to discuss the issue so that everyone is aware of what’s likely to happen.

“Unfortunately on the other side of the ring road there’s a water main that runs from Elvington to Rawcliffe that would cost between four and five million pounds to relocate so the dualling has to take place on the north side where the wood is.

“I’m absolutely devastated when trees are chopped down because they are good for wildlife and to help fight climate change, but I’m afraid I think it’s unavoidable in this case, it’s just unfortunate that the wood is in the way.

“Whatever is cut down needs to be replaced so that we have a diamond wood somewhere else.”

City of York Council's assistant director of transport, highways and environment, James Gilchrist, said: “We’re in the early stages of incorporating the dualling and roundabout upgrade scheme into one combined York Outer Ring Road scheme. Throughout the design process we will be working with local communities to ensure the proposals work for residents, commuters and businesses.

"As part of this, we were recently invited to Earswick Parish Council, who own Jubilee Wood, along with MP, Julian Sturdy, to clarify a number of issues following very early initial designs. We’ll be incorporating the feedback from this meeting into detailed designs that will be put out for public consultation in summer as part of a series of engagement roadshows with local communities.”