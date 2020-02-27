BRITISH rock band, Keane, are set to be joined by up coming musicians when they play in North Yorkshire later this year.

Keane are set to play at Scarborough Open Air theatre on July 17.

It has now been revealed that they will be joined by Yorkshire indie rock band, The Sherlocks and songstress, Eliza Shaddad.

It is almost five years since Sheffield rockers The Sherlocks burst onto the scene with a succession of radio hits and live shows.

Their 2017 debut album Live for the Moment was a Top 10 hit.

When Scottish-Sudanese singer-songwriter, Eliza Shaddad, released her debut album ‘Future’ in 2018, it instantly won praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, MOJO and The Sunday Times.

Before pausing in 2013, Keane had sold 13 million records worldwide, released four number one studio albums, won two BRIT awards and an Ivor Novello award.

Their 2004 debut album, Hopes and Fears, is ranked among the UK’s 40 best-selling albums of all time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/3cgRAPk, from the Theatre Box Office or the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau.