MORE residents have been evacuated overnight from Yorkshire villages - as agencies have been working overnight to help those affected.

East Riding cancel said that a small number of residents were evacuated overnight.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency is predicting wintery showers over the next 72 hours. It added: "The forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend. It is likely that Snaith and East and West Cowick are likely to remain on alert over and beyond the weekend."

A multi-agency team - which consists of The Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Environment Agency, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and others - has been on-site overnight carrying out operations, reassuring the communities affected and checking on vulnerable residents. Wider coordination is also taking place at Clough Road Police Station.

A rest centre is open at Snaith Priory Church and is being managed by local volunteers and supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

A spokesman for East Riding Council said: "There are a number of road closure in place around the affected area and we would advise people not to drive through flooded areas.

"We are urging residents to sign up for our free flood warning service by contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or by visiting www.gov.uk/flood, to check the current Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings in place."