POLICE are appealing for information about a wanted Scarborough man.

Mitchell Johnson, 24, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with a theft investigation.

It is believed Johnson is in the Scarborough area. He also has connections to South Elmsall, near Wakefield.

Despite extensive checks and ongoing enquiries, officers have not yet been able to locate him.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190208205.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.