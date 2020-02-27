ORGANISERS of a huge new festival planned for York will find out today whether they will get the go-ahead to hold the event.
Tickets are already on sale for York Festival - a three day event due to take place at York Sports Club from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21. Headline acts including Westlife, Lionel Richie and Madness are lined up to play the event.
But some neighbours and City of York Council’s public protection team have raised concerns about granting a licence for the event.
Residents are worried about parking, noise and up to 20,000 people arriving at, or leaving, the venue in Shipton Road.
Letters of support say the festival is a “coup” for the city and that people have already bought tickets to go.
A City of York Council meeting takes place at 10am today (February 27) at West Offices to determine the outcome.
