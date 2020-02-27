MISSING York woman Claudia Lawrence’s 46th birthday is marked today, Thursday, February 27.

Her father Peter Lawrence’s friend and spokesman Martin Dales said Claudia is "ever-present in his thoughts and prayers".

He said: "The pain of such a long absence does not go away: it is not something you get used to but rather manage whilst getting on with living day-to-day and waiting.

“In Peter’s mind Claudia is ever-present in his thoughts and prayers even though he hasn’t had her around him for nearly 11 years.

“Clearly someone has the knowledge of where Claudia is and is living with the secret that is causing such anguish for Peter and the family.

"Truth will out at some point and the sooner the better for the family, friends and police.”

The York chef was last heard from on March 18 2009.

Claudia, then 35, of Heworth, was last seen on CCTV on her way home from work at the University of York.

She failed to arrive for her 6am shift the next day and police launched a search and missing person appeal, but despite huge efforts to find her, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Police said last year they would never give up on her.

A new law allowing families to take over financial affairs of missing loved ones named after the missing chef came into effect last year.