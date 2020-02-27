Reading Helen Mead’s column on Happiness (February 24) I was reminded of a column I wrote in the Mind, Body and Soul series for The Press (Happiness is only temporary, look for contentment: January 4, 2015). It can be found on my blog bit.ly/2SUsSfM and in Wise Words, the compilation of my columns from 2014-2019. In it I wrote: “I prefer the word ‘contentment’ to ‘happy’. It’s a deeper experience. Happiness isn’t a constant state, it can’t possibly be. A minute, hour or day, but rarely longer. So often we can miss those moments too, not realising how special they were’. Helen, you don’t have to wait until 82, those moments are around you now. .

Rita Leaman, Scalby, Scarborough