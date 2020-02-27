With the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and enforced shut down of many production lines the era of importing cheap mass production goods into the country is over.
Bargain shop B&M relied on China for 40 per cent of its stock, Halfords imported most of its products from the Far East and most modern furniture and clothing comes from the area.
It has been nearly as cheap to get women’s outfits from some stores as from charity shops. The coronavirus is a wake up call to consumers: the days of plenty are passing, it’s time to source locally and sustainably and pay the price.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate,York