COUNCILLORS have praised volunteers and staff for their hard work to help rough sleepers in the city - which includes helping 15 people find homes in the private housing sector this year and a successful fundraising campaign.

But council officers said the team continues to see people coming to York from other areas because of the thriving nighttime economy.

New initiatives to help the homeless include a team of Rough Sleeper Navigators - who patrol the city to support people sleeping on the streets and respond quickly to reports of rough sleepers.

And a new officer to help find accommodation in the private rented sector has been appointed - and has already helped 15 homeless people move into new homes this financial year.

The cashless giving initiative launched at Spark York in December was also praised - after raising £1,500 in less than three months, which will go towards helping people with transport or clothes for job interviews, training, refurbished laptops and other support.

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday, Denis Southall, head of housing, said: "The success of the cashless giving scheme, which has resulted in £1,500 being donated since December 2019 - which in contrast to the previous system that we had, it compares really well."

Tim Carroll, from the housing support team, added: "The door would never close on anybody.

"Over the last seven years the levels of complexity that we're dealing with in individuals has increased."

Cllr Michael Pavlovic praised the work. He said: "This private rented sector officer I think has been a huge benefit.

"It's not what I expected to read, given the problems with people accessing private rented sector accommodation.

"It's that reluctance to ever close the door that I've been incredibly impressed by from all the services.

"I think there's a lot to be to be proud of in the work that York's been doing. We've still got a long way to go but I am very impressed."

If you see a rough sleeper visit streetlink.org.uk.