Having read the Press article regarding the severance payment to Ms Weastell (Council boss to get £400K settlement, February 22) I contacted one of my local ward councillors for an official view on the reasons for such a large amount of ratepayers money being given away in such circumstances.

To say I was surprised at his reply is an understatement. He told me that the first thing he and his fellow councillors knew of this agreed payment was when they read the Press report, as the meeting where the decision was made was held behind closed doors.