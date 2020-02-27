A WOMAN has revealed how she suffers from a rare allergy that could kill her if she comes too close to fish.

Ann Precious, 66, from Easingwold, near York, has an air-born allergy to fish, crustaceans and molluscs, which can spark potentially fatal anaphylactic shock.

She said the allergy was “incredibly difficult” to live with and that she had been taken to hospital more than 25 times after reactions throughout her life.

“Everywhere I go I have to plan in advance, so I don’t come into a fish environment. It’s incredibly difficult and because it’s not a nut allergy people so don’t seem to understand.

“I can’t eat out at most restaurants, nor can I go on holiday on my own.”

The mum contacted The Press after booking a holiday flight with Jet2 - because the company had told her it couldn’t guarantee a “fish free-environment”.

Ann and her son, Matthew Ascough, 33, are scheduled to fly on holiday on March 6 - but feared they may now lose £350 because they wouldn’t be able to travel - and the company wouldn’t refund them for the tickets.

But after the Press contacted the company it said it would do everything it could to ensure the 66-year-old mum can fly safely.

Matthew said the duo, who say they usually book their flights with Jet2 because of its fish-free menu, were not informed of the change to the menu when making the booking.

In an email, Jet2 had told the pair it could withdraw the sale of tuna sandwiches on the flight, but couldn’t guarantee a fish-free environment because a passenger “could bring them on the flight from home”.

The company added that it would take the necessary steps and actions to make the flight as comfortable as possible, but could not issue a refund.

Matthew said: “The company keeps telling me they will take steps to make our flight comfortable, and to bring our medical equipment on the flight, but even if someone is eating fish a few rows away this could cause my mother to go into anaphylactic shock.

“I just think the risk is so great. It’s only a year ago when a girl died after having a cardiac arrest on a plane.

“I think because it’s not a nut allergy the company doesn’t treat it with the same seriousness.

“If she has a reaction, her EpiPen will only keep her heart going for 10 minutes and my mother doesn’t want to put all the passengers through an emergency landing or a delayed holiday.”

Ann added: “This is the only time I get to enjoy a holiday with my son, who can make sure I am safe.

“I don’t want to put myself in a life-threatening position and cause an issue for other passengers.”

However, a spokeswoman for Jet2 yesterday (Wednesday) said the company would take steps to help.

She said: “In line with our severe allergy policy, we have assured Mr Ascough that we will remove all products containing fish from sale on the flight. We will also make an announcement to make other customers aware that someone with a severe fish allergy is onboard and to request any products containing fish are not eaten during the flight.”

She added that people who had pre-ordered tuna sandwiches would not now receive them on the flight.

“We have been in touch with Mr Ascough to advise him of these steps,” she said.