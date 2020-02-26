THE clean-up operation has begun in York, but flood defences remain in place as river levels fall.

The latest advice from the Environment Agency is that the River Ouse peaked last night between 7pm and 10pm (25 February) at 4.44m, and is now falling slowly. As of 4pm today the river level was at 4.41m.

To-date City of York Council has deployed more than 6,000 sandbags and has around 25 pumps operating across the city.

Front line teams have been working 24/7, in shifts, since Storm Ciara and are continuing to monitor the situation 24 hours a day – working closely with partners including the Environment Agency.

River levels continue to drop and crews are focusing on community areas to start the clean-up operation. This includes Fordland’s Crescent and crews have started to wash down this area and are using sanitising disinfectant where appropriate.

The council continues to work closely with the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes police and fire services as well as North Yorkshire County Council, Met Office and Environment Agency.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “This has been a tough couple of weeks for everyone and whilst it’s good news that the river levels are starting to fall, and we have teams in place to start the clean-up operation, we’ll be keeping our temporary defences in place for the time being.

“Our staff continue to work 24/7, rotating in shifts, to keep the city safe, moving and open for business.

“Our clean-up will focus on cleaning areas now free of floodwater such as Fordland’s Crescent. We’ll also be inspecting our highways and footpaths for any pothole repairs needed and clearing damaged trees too. We’re also arranging drop-in sessions across the city and are exploring the support available for businesses and will be going go door-to-door to speak to those affected by flooding.

“I really want give a huge thank you to our teams and our partners for their commitment and dedication to the city over the past few weeks.

“Thank you also to residents for their patience and understanding, and for pulling together to support each other and our teams during their work.”

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and the city remains open for business.

“Please keep an eye out for the latest information and alerts from the Environment Agency for updates on river levels in the city.”

The Environment Agency river forecasters will continue to monitor the situation 24/7 and provide further updates.

The council has crews focusing on community areas to start the clean-up operation. This includes Fordland’s Crescent and crews have started to wash down this area and are using sanitising disinfectant where appropriate.

Esplanades, St George’s Field and Rowntree Park car parks will remain closed over the coming days.