A MAN has been jailed for four years for sexually abusing a young girl.

Paul John Geagan, 52, from Harrogate, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to sexual assault and possessing 1,193 extreme pornographic images involving bestiality.

Geagan was arrested by North Yorkshire Police’s Abuse Investigation Team in November 2017 after the victim came forward to reveal her ordeal.

Geagan had subjected her to a sexual assault by touching.

Detective Constable Fiona Saunderson, of North Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said the victim was only young when she was abused by Geagan. Det Con Saunderson said: "She felt unable to tell anyone for two years before finding the courage to tell a friend and her mum.

"The assault has had an enormous impact on her young life and left her frightened and suicidal. “Geagan showed not one scrap of remorse and didn’t look up while she read her statement.

"He was on a video link and kept his eyes shut as if he was trying to sleep through it.”