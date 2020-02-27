A FORMER firefighter has been reunited with a fire engine he drove more than half a decade ago after he saw an article published in The Press.

In 1966, John Taylor was a young apprentice at the Murex works at Rainham in Essex.

Murex, which manufactured a range of highly flammable chemicals and metals, maintained its own fire brigade.

In May 1966, the brigade took delivery of a new Land Rover fire engine built by HCB engineering of Totton Southampton. John was one of the first to drive it.

Once the organisation closed in 1993, the fire engine “disappeared into obscurity".

Last year, John was “amazed” to see a picture of the same fire engine on the internet. He then set out to track it down in the hope of seeing it again.

The online post stated that the vehicle’s new owner lived near York. John contacted various publications, including The Press, which published his letter. After re-appearing at an auction in 2001, the old fire engine had been through the hands of a number of enthusiasts, until it was purchased by Jerry Holland in 2013.

Jerry had exhibited the vehicle at numerous shows, which is what led to a pictures of it coming to John’s attention on the internet.

In December of 2019, Jerry was contacted by friends about John’s quest after it was reported in The Press.

Contact was soon made and arrangements were set up for John and his wife, Maureen, to travel up to York from their home in Kent to see the old vehicle.

The couple quickly became friends with the fire engine’s new owners.

John was said to be delighted to see the fire engine and drive it again after more than half a century - and the reunion was "quite emotional".

Jerry said: “This is a great example of how the internet and the power of the press can bring together old friends and make new ones.”

Since he had acquired the machine Jerry had been working to uncover its history.

He said: “I was really pleased to meet John who was able fill in many of the gaps in my knowledge about the vehicle’s work and the organisation of the old Murex works fire brigade.”