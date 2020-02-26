A MAJOR celebration of food which is now in its twelfth year is being held over three days for the first time. Malton Food Lovers Festival will run from Saturday, May 23 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 25 and is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from across the country.
In another milestone for the event, Michelin starred-chef, Tommy Banks, from nearby Oldstead, will have his debut year as the festival’s official patron and will host the Main Stage with a line-up of chef talent.
Stallholders are now being invited to apply to join the festival centrepiece, its Producers’ Market, which home to more than 160 food and drink producers and street food brands from Yorkshire and further afield.
With the promise of an extra day’s trading due to demand from both visitors and stallholders, this year’s festival is set to be the biggest yet.
Tom Naylor-Leyland, festival director, said: “The Malton Food Lovers Festival welcomed over 40,000 visitors over two days last year to enjoy the unrivalled showcase of quality, artisan food and drink producers, entertainment, and masterclasses by talented chefs.
"We took on board feedback from our stallholders and traders over the last few years, which has shown a lot of support for an extended festival period. With this in mind, we are thrilled to be announcing the 2020 event as the first three-day festival in our 12-year history.”
Continuing to develop its strong emphasis on environmentally -friendly events, 2018’s festival saw a new policy introduced, ensuring all street food traders and bars served their wares using only reusable, recyclable or biodegradable serveware. This policy saw the waste from the Malton Food Lovers Festival reduced by over 15 tonnes in one year, and zero waste from the Festival going to landfill in 2019.
For more details and to apply for a stall visit www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-stall-application.