A MAJOR celebration of food which is now in its twelfth year is being held over three days for the first time. Malton Food Lovers Festival will run from Saturday, May 23 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 25 and is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from across the country.

In another milestone for the event, Michelin starred-chef, Tommy Banks, from nearby Oldstead, will have his debut year as the festival’s official patron and will host the Main Stage with a line-up of chef talent.