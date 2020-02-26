YORK could be hit by snow for the second time this week.
After York residents woke up to snowy scenes on Monday morning, the Met Office has this morning issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in York and parts of North Yorkshire.
The warning is in place from 10pm today until 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said wintry showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption.
"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services," the spokesperson added.
"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
"Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."
City of York Council said it will be gritting roads, paths and cycle paths from 7pm today and 4.30am tomorrow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment