HEALTH partners in York could take home a national award today thanks to one of their health management services.
NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (YTHFT) could take home a Health Service Journal (HSJ) award.
Proactive Health Coaching, the telephone-based health management service, has reduced patients’ A&E attendances by a third.
Andrew Lee, the CCG’s executive director for primary care and population health said: “Being a finalist in the HSJ partnership category demonstrates the strong relationship the CCG has with York Hospital and wider partners with joint aims to deliver the best care on offer for our patients.”
The service is delivered by registered nurses and healthcare professionals through weekly telephone coaching calls.
It is aimed to support patients with complex conditions and empower them to take control of their health.
The CGG was the first in the country to trial the service.
More information on Proactive Health Coaching can be found at: https://bit.ly/2uwzmYR