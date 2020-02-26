A CARE home in York celebrated the opening of its new enhanced care Dementia Support House this week.

Named ‘Ebor’, the early name of York in Britain, the new Dementia Support House opened at Connaught Court in Fulford has been designed for residents with advanced dementia.

The room will provide enhanced care for seven residents.

Victoria Wilson, home manager at Connaught Court, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that our new Dementia Support House has become a reality as it will allow us to take our enhanced dementia care to the next level.”

“Ebor has been made possible thanks to the support and belief of the trustees and senior management at RMBI Care Co. and driven by the passion of the team here at Connaught Court.”

Care staff will follow the Namaste ethos of care, which has two basic principles, a loving, personal approach and a calm soothing environment.

Among the facilities is a newly installed Namaste Sensory Room, which is full of multi-coloured optic light, bubble tubes, lava lamps and a sound box playing sounds of nature.

Among the guests attending the opening celebration were nurses and health practitioners from the local community who work in close partnership with the home.

Further information on the care home can be found at: www.rmbi.org.uk