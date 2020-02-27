A REVISED planning application for a 3,000-home new settlement west of York has been submitted to planners.

The ‘Maltkiln Village’ scheme at Cattal has gone in to Harrogate Borough Council just weeks after a planning inspector backed the authority’s Local Plan, which seeks to locate a new settlement in the area despite strong protests from local residents.

Developers Oakgate Group say changes to original proposals have been made to address feedback received during a public consultation.

A spokesman said the development, which included two new primary schools – one in the first phase - along with shops, community facilities and a doctors’ surgery, and improvements to Cattal railway station, would now be further away from Kirk Hammerton and Old Thornville.

He said there would be a Sports Hub with pitches and changing facilities and there was more parkland and open space.

There were also road layout changes to minimise the traffic impact on existing villages, particularly Cattal, Kirk Hammerton and Hunsingore.

He said that if the plans were given the go-ahead, Maltkiln Village would deliver a mix of high quality new homes and provide a genuine diversity of housing types and sizes, ranging from starter homes, family homes, self-build plots and homes for later life.

“Maltkiln Village would be made up of six distinct areas set within 69ha (170.5 acres) of publicly accessible open spaces and parkland owned and managed by the new residents through a new Community Land Trust, providing a semi-rural setting for the new community,” he said.

The proposals included 4.5 hectares of employment uses providing a variety of workspaces suitable for existing and new local businesses.

The plans included major investment in the surrounding highways network, including replacing the dangerous Whixley crossroads junction on the A59.

“There will also be improvements to Cattal railway station, including the provision of two new car parks, located to the north and the south of the station.

“The public can find out more about the proposed development at www.maltkilnvillage.co.uk or on Facebook: maltkinvillage and Twitter @maltkilnvillage."

Oakgate managing director Richard France said it had listened to feedback from consultees and made changes.

“Importantly, we’ve created even more extensive areas of parkland and public open space within Maltkiln Village, and provided generous separation space between existing villages and our proposed new settlement,” he said.

“We look forward to working with Harrogate Borough Council, local people and stakeholders to shape this proposed new community as the Local Plan progresses to the Development Plan Document stage.”