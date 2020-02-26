A MOTORIST who drove off after hitting a FirstYork bus in South Bank has appeared before York magistrates.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said Hamish McLewis Lewis Seeger, 25, left his front bumper on the ground as he drove away from the junction of Queen Victoria Street and Albemarle Road in a "substantially damaged" Toyota.

The single decker bus was driving towards Knavesmire along Queen Victoria Street when the two vehicles collided at 10.55pm on August 28.

Seeger phoned police the next day to report the collision.

Seeger, of Crabmill Lane, Easingwold, pleaded guilty to failure to stop after a collision.

He was given six penalty points, fined £166 and ordered to pay a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard Seeger's insurance company is paying for damage caused in the collision.

For Seeger, Richard Minion claimed the bus continued driving after the collision and the bumper didn't fall off until the Toyota had travelled further down the road.

He had been out walking his girlfriend's two dogs, which were in the back of the car.

He accepted the bus had right of way but believed that he had enough room to complete a turning manoeuvre from Albemarle Street into Queen Victoria Street But the bus had moved out to avoid parked cars.

The bus had not suffered "significant damage", said the defence solicitor.

Seeger is a stonemason, dry stone wall constructor and bricklayer who is currently caring for his elderly father.

His car insurance had gone up as a result of the collision.

The No 11 bus route goes along Queen Victoria Road.