Thirty-four students and four staff members from the sixth form at St Aidan's, in Harrogate, are self-isolating for six days having just returned from Apricia in Italy.

Headteacher, Chris Burt, says the school is following advice from Public Health England (PHE).

He says: "The isolation was enacted immediately and will be in place until Sunday 1 March."

In a statement, the school said: "During February half term our Sixth Form Ski Trip visited a resort in the north of Italy. Following the change in advice from Public Health England (PHE) on Tuesday the school was advised by PHE that the party of 34 students and four staff members should self-isolate for a period of six days.

"This self-isolation was enacted immediately and will be in place until Sunday 1st March. PHE have not required any other measures to be put in place by the school.

"During the six day isolation period we will of course maintain close contact with those students and staff involved and will continue to take advice from PHE as required."

The decision comes after four schools in England have shut completely for a "deep clean" after pupils came back from skiing trips.

The Foreign Office has now updated its travel advice, warning against all but essential travel to 11 quarantined towns i in Lombardy and Veneto, in Italy.

The government said anyone returning from those towns must self-isolate.

And those who have travelled north of Pisa are asked to stay at home for 14 days if they develop flu-like symptoms.