A MAN has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in East Yorkshire, in which a cashier was allegedly threatened with a knife.
Humberside Police said it was called at 5.30am on Tuesday to reports that a man had entered the garage on Rawcliffe Road in Goole and demanded money from the cashier, threatening them with a knife.
The force confirmed that a 44-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening.
He remains in custody as the force continues its investigations.
