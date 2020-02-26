So, Boris Johnson has decided to destroy 108 forests for HS2.

He reminds me of another set of idiots who want to destroy places of natural beauty for profit - Donald Trump and that megalomaniac idiot who is president of Brazil.

Never in history have we more needed to look after our wild places and our countryside.

Places like Askham Bog are not to be sold off: they belong to the community - they are our heritage sites and to a lot of people natural places have spiritual importance.

Also don’t trust the Chinese on building projects because they aren’t bothered about landscaping or the environment.

If we decide to run the world as a profit-making machine instead of as a living organism we do so at our peril.

Robert D Greaves,

Alder Way,

New Earswick, York