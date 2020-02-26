OVER 30 residents have been evacuated from properties across North Yorkshire - as another 1,000 extra sandbags were administered in Hirst Courtney last night where river levels were rising.
East Riding council said that 10 properties, seven commercial and three residential, have flooded in Snaith,and the council has also closed the A1041 Selby Road and Gowdall Lane due to severe standing water on the carriageways.
Snaith primary school and secondary school are also closed today.
And at least nine properties in nearby Hirst Courtney had also been evacuated.
Mathew Buckley, head of legal and democratic services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a challenging situation and the council is anticipating further overtopping of the River Aire 9am this morning." (Wednesday)
Meanwhile, North Yorkshire County Council said yesterday that 22 residents were evacuated from two care homes in Temple Hirst yesterday, amid fears that the properties would be flooded by water from the River Aire.
The council added that it would be updated residents on the situation this morning.
Station manager, Bob Hoskins, said Hirst Road from Carlton to WestBank has also closed due to water levels and large amounts of debris being washed onto the carriageway.
Speaking to The Press yesterday, The Environment Agency said 3,000 sandbags have been placed along the tops of flood walls alongside the River Ouse in Cawood and pallets used to create a temporary barrier.
