OVER 30 residents have been evacuated from properties across North Yorkshire - as another 1,000 extra sandbags were administered in Hirst Courtney last night where river levels were rising.

East Riding council said that 10 properties, seven commercial and three residential, have flooded in Snaith,and the council has also closed the A1041 Selby Road and Gowdall Lane due to severe standing water on the carriageways.