We are very grateful for the ideas and suggestions of more than 100 Groves residents who attended a drop in last week on experimental traffic proposals arising from the Groves Regeneration Project.
Council officers are following up on the concerns raised, making adjustments where possible and organising follow-up meetings to discuss specific localised issues. It is inevitable that measures to remove the negative impact of the constant streams of traffic through this residential community, estimated at 700 per hour at peak times, will have some impacts elsewhere – at least initially.
However, we particularly want to clarify the figure in your article (Traffic on some roads set to rise, February 23).
Whilst the forecast percentage increase (148 per cent) in traffic turning left from Clarence Street into Lord Mayor’s Walk sounds high, the modelling shows no significant additional delay here precisely because there is already spare capacity on Clarence Street in this direction – hence the actual numbers increase from a low two to five cars a minute.
The modelling does indicate an increase in wait time of up to 100 seconds during the peak for traffic travelling on Lord Mayor’s Walk towards Gillygate. We would suggest that as a city this is something we are going to have to begin to confront in exchange for improving the quality of life in our neighbourhoods and safer more independent routes to school for our children.
Cllr Denise Craghill,
Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick,
Cllr Janet Looker,
Guildhall Ward councillors,
West Offices, York