We are very grateful for the ideas and suggestions of more than 100 Groves residents who attended a drop in last week on experimental traffic proposals arising from the Groves Regeneration Project.

Council officers are following up on the concerns raised, making adjustments where possible and organising follow-up meetings to discuss specific localised issues. It is inevitable that measures to remove the negative impact of the constant streams of traffic through this residential community, estimated at 700 per hour at peak times, will have some impacts elsewhere – at least initially.