A NORTH Yorkshire brewery has released its first seasonal ale of 2020, a transatlantic ale.

Black Sheep Brewery has blended the flavours and nuances of a classic British amber ale with the contemporary hop profile of the American IPA to produce the new ale- Brave New World.

The ale is the latest addition to Black Sheep’s annual seasonal calendar, which drives innovation at the brewery through the development of new and limited-edition cask beers.

Jo Theakston, innovation and export director, said: “Our seasonal cask range is a great opportunity for our team to really explore their brewing passions and come up with some new and captivating flavour combinations.

“Brave New World offers pub-goers the chance to take a taste adventure with our innovative collaboration of classic and new world beers.”

The 4.0% ABV New World Amber Ale recognises the shared passion for brewing between the United States and the UK, while encouraging fans of both beer styles to discover new flavours.

The flavour is led by the use of Simcoe hops, which is a nod to the American influence of the beer.

It will be be available in pubs in cask format throughout March.