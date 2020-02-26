A DRIVER was freed by firefighters after crashing into a ditch in a village near Selby, which left her with a broken wrist.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were sent to the single vehicle collision in Cawood at around 5.05am today (Wednesday).
It said a Hyundai 4x4 had left the road and ended up in a ditch.
A spokesperson for the service added: "A female driver in her 40s was extricated from the vehicle using a triple extension ladder and taken to hospital suffering from a broken wrist."
Comments are closed on this article.