AN 86-YEAR-OLD driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a bungalow in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision on Harrogate Road in Ripon was reported shortly before 7pm yesterday (Tuesday) and two crews attended the scene.
It said a Volvo 4x4 had hit a bungalow.
A spokesperson for the service added: "The 86-year-old female driver was out on arrival and taken to hospital via road ambulance with minor head injuries, no other persons were involved in the incident.
"Crews made the scene safe before handing it over to a structural engineer."
