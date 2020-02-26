THE River Ouse in York peaked at 4.44 metres above normal summer levels yesterday (Tuesday) evening and has started to drop.

The Ouse peaked at 7pm yesterday, according to the Environment Agency.

Earlier in the day the agency said it expected the Ouse to peak overnight at a level no higher than 4.7 metres, while City of York Council said the likely peak was about 4.6 metres, but either figure was within the levels which sand bag defences already in place could withstand - up to 4.8 metres.

The agency said this morning that levels would remain high today.

At 6am, the level of the Ouse at the Viking Recorder in York city centre had dropped to 4.32 metres.

Floodgates are closed in York and the Foss Barrier is in operation.

Yesterday, the council said it continues to work around the clock to keep the city moving and open for business.

The council has deployed more than 6,000 sandbags to-date and has around 25 pumps operating across the city.

It said front line teams have been working 24/7, in shifts, since Storm Ciara and are continuing monitor the situation 24 hours a day – working closely with partners including the Environment Agency.