TWO city businesses say they are close to crisis point due to flooding - and claim they have received no help or financial aid from York council.

Dyls cafe on Skeldergate Bridge and Plonkers Bar in Cumberland Street, York, say the flooding has caused their profits to fall by 80 per cent compared to February 2019 - and despite pleading with the council for help, they say they haven’t received any.

But City of York Council said it was working to support businesses and would visit all those affected by floods.

Owner of Dyls, Jan Dyl, 28, said the cafe is a few weeks away from being in trouble, adding: “We need help. A few more weeks like this and we’ll be in financial crisis. We’ve asked the council for business rate relief this month, even just to help us hose down the terraces once the river level falls. But they’ve said no to it all. We’ve put close to £100,000 over the last eight years to make this building, owned by the council, something to be proud of. It would be nothing otherwise.

“The council keep saying York is open for business, while ourselves, and others nearby, are really struggling.”

Leann Williams, owner of Plonkers Bar, said: “Businesses near the river have been ignored. I’m doing my best to stay open because I have bills to pay, but it’s tough, and no one from the council has even bothered to visit to see if we need any help. Not even a sandbag. ”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “Businesses have highlighted the lack of support they’ve had. The council must ensure that businesses feature more prominently on any future flood plan and get the help they need as part of the clear-up operation.

“Businesses pay their business rates and play a vital part in the local economy. When they experience flooding they need the council to be there for them.”

Ian Floyd, interim head of paid services at City of York Council, said: “We are seeking all available support for businesses struggling as a result of floodwater on the premises. This includes working with the LEP (local enterprise partnership) to establish a business recovery fund to keep businesses in business. We will shortly visit all business premises which have had floodwater on their premises to discuss options with them. We will hold drop-in sessions in different flood-affected locations across the city, and will announce the locations and dates very shortly.”