A CITY centre store says support from other high street shops helps keep the city centre 'open for business' when river levels are high.
A spokesperson for Boots in Coney Street said the store is well prepared for flooding - and being part of a retail group helps businesses work as a team.
They said: “It’s not uncommon for the river level to rise, and our store team is well prepared for when it does to ensure we can continue to serve customers.
"Flood defence barriers are built into the entrances most at risk such as the basement, sandbags are added when necessary, and the majority of stock is kept off the basement floor on shelves.
"Being part of the York Retail Forum allows the collaboration and support of other retailers on the high street during incidents such as flooding, and the safety of our colleagues and customers is always our priority."We’d also like to reassure customers that the store is open and trading as usual.” The store is open.